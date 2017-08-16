Elderly passenger who died named locally

The elderly passenger who died after falling on a bus has been named locally.

Catherine McKenna (82) was on the No.38 First Bus in Linlithgow High Street when the accident happened on afternoon of August 5.

She fell when the vehicle pulled away from traffic, police said. She was taken to St John’s Hospital shortly after 4.25pm but died later that evening.

Tributes to her have been posted to the Linlithgow Facebook Page.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Inspector Richard Latto of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ said: “This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the lady’s family at this sad time.

“We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would ask anyone who was on the 38A bus in Linlithgow High Street, or who saw the incident from the street, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”