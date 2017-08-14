Elderly woman dies after fall on bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly passenger died following a fall on a bus in Linlithgow High Street.

The accident happened on August 5 around 4.25pm when the 82-year-old woman fell on a number 38A First Bus when the vehicle braked suddenly.

She was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment but sadly died around 9pm that evening.

Police say the death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Following a review of CCTV on the bus, Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Richard Latto of Lothian and Scottish Borders said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the lady’s family at this sad time.

“We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would ask anyone who was on the 38A bus in Linlithgow High Street, or who saw the incident from street, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officer’s at West Lothian’s Road Policing Unit on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.