Beecraigs Country Park misses out on Green Flag award

Beecraigs in Linlithgow wasn’t named as one of the “best run parks” in Scotland after Green flags were awarded by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The organisational charity announced it had given 73 flags to outdoor spaces – its biggest ever list – but none of them featured were in West Lothian.

The council said its three parks were not listed because it did not apply for accreditation and would rather invest the money into the parks themselves.

The cost of applying for accreditation is £400 per park and £400 per year for renewal.

For the three country parks in West Lothian it costs £870,000 per year to run them and further £890,000 of capital investment has been spent in the last two years on Beecraigs, Polkemmet and Almondell Country Park.

Last year nearly 600,000 people visited Beecraigs with over one million across the three parks in total.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have fantastic parks in West Lothian and invest heavily in our open spaces and parks throughout the area.

“The popularity of our parks is highlighted in both our visitor numbers and feedback from local people.

“We have not pursued Green Flag status for our parks as there are costs associated with their status, both in applying for accreditation and an ongoing revenue cost associated with accreditation.

“We assess our parks in line with the scoring and criteria contained within our Open Space Strategy.”