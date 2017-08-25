Emergency at Croy station

A lorry has crashed into a bridge at Croy Station causing widespread disruption to services across the Central Belt.

The lorry became stuck under the bridge and has had to have its tyres deflated in order to be freed - after members of the public stepped into help.

There are no reports of any injuries and the lorry itself was not thought to be damaged -but engineers are now on the scene inspecting the bridge for structural damage.

Services running through the station will be delayed or cancelled in the meantime