Greenferry Trust need your vote for garden project

Residents are being urged to back a charitable organisation’s ambitious project which will benefit the community in South Queensferry.

The Greenferry Trust is hoping to secure a grant of up to £25,000 from the Aviva Community Fund to continue with phase two of its initiative at Hawthorn Bank next to the High Street. The estimated cost of the second phase of work is £27,650.

The funding will enable those involved to complete the community garden by transforming the derelict land at the rear of St Margaret’s Lodge. It will be used by schools for environmental projects and the wider community.

Old concrete foundations, tree stumps and earth will need to be removed before raised beds for flowers and vegetables are built along with paths, paving slabs for benches and wall-top seating.

Phase one of the development was completed in June 2016 and children at Tom Thumb Nursery are already reaping the benefits.

Queensferry High School pupils have also used the area for their outdoor theatre performance of Tam O’Shanter.

The significant excavation, material and groundwork required means there is still some way to go before residents of all ages can enjoy the community space and the charity needs the public’s support to reach their goal.

Juliette Lee, Greenferry Trust chairwoman, said: “In 2015 we asked the community how they would like the area of waste land developed. They voted overwhelmingly for a community garden and we completed phase one in June 2016.

“It has already made a huge difference, especially to the children of Tom Thumb nursery. It would be fantastic to take the project to the next level and complete phase two but to do that we need as many community votes as possible.

“Please support us and cast your votes in our Aviva Community fund.”

To vote for the project visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-3778.

Voting closes on November 21.