Homes bid ‘blow for community’

A housebuilder’s application to build homes in South Queensferry has been described as a “terrible blow” for the community.

Taylor Wimpey made the application this week to the City of Edinburgh Council after holding two public consultations with residents in South Scotstoun area of the town.

The housebuilding firm has confirmed its plans to build 339 homes.

They hope to deliver a range of two-bedroom apartments, as well as, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes in a variety of style and sizes.

Officials added that the development, which will also include footpaths and cycle routes that connect to South Queensferry itself, will provide the area with a wide range of benefits.

Residents, though, voiced their concerns at a public exhibition at the South Queensferry Community Centre in November.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, MSP for Edinburgh Western, echoed those worries.

He said: “Hearing Taylor Wimpey applying for planning permission is a terrible blow for the local community.

“I’ve called for a moratorium on housing development in the west of Edinburgh due to the huge impact the development will have on roads and health services.

“Although GPs are doing a valiant job in dealing with the demands, there hasn’t been any health services built in decades in the area and this will put additional pressure on these services.

“We will fight tooth and nail to make the planning committee see sense.”

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “Taylor Wimpey is delighted to confirm that following public consultation, a full detailed planning application has been submitted for our land at South Scotstoun near South Queensferry.

“The range of potential benefits of the development are wide ranging and will include a contribution to education, additional provision of car parking at Dalmeny Station, and transport improvements within the immediate local area.”