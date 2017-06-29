Success of promoting Linlithgow’s heritage

The importance of local heritage and the work of Linlithgow Burgh Trust was highlighted in the Scottish Parliament by MSP Fiona Hyslop.

Speaking in a debate to mark the 50th anniversary of the Scottish Civic Trust, the Linlithgow MSP said: “The Linlithgow Burgh Trust is made up of wise, passionate people who are determined to promote the town in which they work and in which I live.

“It is important to remember that local civic trusts help us both to understand our heritage and to look to a sustainable future. They are involved in planning how their local town can develop for the future. The volunteers who take part in all the affiliated groups celebrate and record their local heritage.”

She added: “I congratulate the Scottish Civic Trust on its 50th anniversary and say a big thank you to the organisation and all its employees, supporters, friends and volunteers who have helped the trust to achieve so much since its foundation in 1967.”