Town gears up for judges’ inspection

Judges from the Beautiful Scotland competition will be visiting Linlithgow to inspect the town next week.

Months of hard work has gone into preparing the Royal Burgh for the inspection by environmental and floral group Burgh Beautiful, local businesses and volunteers.

Averil Stewart, of Burgh Beautiful, said: “We hope that the 18,450 flowers in Linlithgow’s beds, tubs and hanging baskets planted over the last few months, as well as our other activities will impress the judges.”

The assessment takes place on Wednesday with the competition theme of birds, bees and trees.

The tour will finish at the Cross and there will be a photoshoot and Linlithgow Reed Band fanfare at 11.45am with everyone welcome.

Fellow committee member Shona Robertson said: “We’ve had to do a lot of work that in the past would normally have been done by the council so we’re hoping that the judges will appreciate the community taking ownership of its environment.”

The group along with the rest of the town will be hoping to emulate the success of 2011 when they won the coveted Rosebowl honour (best in Scotland).

Volunteer Ron Smith said: “We hope everyone is able to do their bit to improve the look of the town, whether through floral displays, tidying up the look of property or making sure that Linlithgow looks clean.”

Carole Noble, operations director at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “During the judging tour, three themes will be examined horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.

“Winning communities will be presented with awards at a ceremony in Dunfermline in September and some will go on to represent Scotland in next year’s Britain in Bloom final.”