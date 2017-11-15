Volunteers needed in Queensferry

A prime volunteering opportunity has arisen on the banks of the Forth for those who want to ensure that the area’s lifeboat service is funded.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute has been in touch in a quest for volunteers who need not even get their feet wet.

For the roles in question involve running the charity’s shop in South Queensferry which is a vital money-spinner for the RNLI .

The eye-catching selection of quality nautically- influenced souvenirs and gifts is popular with those who are drawn to see the lifeboat station itself.

Now organisers want to speak to anyone who could spare a few hours,days or the odd weekend to pitch in and help.

The turn-over of the Hawes Pier premises is around £30,000 per year and is a vital source of income for the charity which receives no state aid.

Cash raised in the shop and through fundraising events is used to train and equip the volunteer lifeboat crew who have been saving lifes at the station for 50 years.

David Steel, fundraising chairman explained that some extra help was needed at the shop at this point in time.

He stressed however that and that no experience was needed to apply as a volunteer- and that potential candidates will be considered on their own merits.

Mr Steel said: “The shop is open all year round and is popular with both locals and visitors to South Queensferry.

“The shop is currently open but volunteers plus a volunteers shop co-ordinator are needed to ensure that the shop continues to run.

For more information and to apply contact volunteering.rnli.org.

RNLI provides 24-hour search and rescue services and operates 230 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland in addition to beachside units.