Equality groups ‘overwhelmed’ by donations for refugees

Members of a Forth Valley-based group are thanking the public for the “overwhelming” generosity in helping refugees from war-torn Syria.

Re-Act Falkirk – Refugee Action Scotland – has been on a donation drive to collect warm clothing and footwear, toiletries, children’s toys, stationery and camping equipment to help struggling refugees from around the world in the likes of under siege Syria and Iraq.

The campaign is spearheaded by Iain Elstone and Jessica Paterson of Re-Act Falkirk with support from members of other Forth Valley-based charities such as Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC), Al-Masaar, Falkirk Muslim Community Club 55 & Over, the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group and the Falkirk Muslim Forum.

The group now needs help sorting the remaining donations of goods into packages for shipping to refugee communities. The operation will be based in the former Central FM office space at 201 Falkirk High Street between 6pm and 9pm this Monday and Tuesday, December 19 and 20.

Iain said: “We would like to thank everybody in the Forth Valley who has donated so far. Your generosity is much appreciated with this very important cause.

“The first consignment of 120 sacks of vital winter supplies was shipped from Falkirk last Saturday to the refugee camp in the Greek island of Lesbos. The next consignment of sacks is bound for one of the refugee settlements in the Lebanon.

“If you’re able to join our team of helpers, it would be great to see you next week.”

Working Together

The Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC) has launched a new community forum to hear the thoughts of Forth Valley residents on issues relating to inequality, discrimination and hate crime.

CSREC is a Falkirk-based equality and human rights charity, whose goal is to promote equality, diversity, multiculturalism and community cohesion and also to challenge discrimination and assist victims of hate crime and social injustice.

The charity’s reach extends throughout the Forth Valley, covering the local authority areas of Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and Stirling.

For more information or to get involved in donating or volunteering call (01324) 610950 or visit www.csrec.org.uk.