Exam joy for pupils

Linlithgow Academy pupils celebrated as the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) published exam results on Tuesday.

It was another impressive year for the high school with 27 pupils gaining at least five straight A’s at Higher level and four pupils achieving three straight A’s in Advanced Higher Maths and science subjects.

Harriet Brown (16) was one fifth year pupil who excelled as she notched six Higher A band 1s in Biology, Chemistry, English, French, Maths and Physics.

She said: “When the text came through it was very exciting. I had been waiting all night so I didn’t sleep very well.

“I was kind of worried about English so when that came in I was very happy about that.

“My friends and family are very proud and excited. I feel relieved now that I have got all my results and know what I can do next year.”

Harriet, who plans to do four Advanced Highers and hopes to go on to study medicine at university, said there was a bit of pressure in matching her older sister Catriona.

Harriet said: “She did exactly the same subjects and got six band 1s and she was the Dux as well, so there was a little bit of pressure but I’m glad to be able to keep up with her.”

Eloise Lardet (16) also recorded exceptional results with five A band 1s at Higher level and an A band 1 at Advanced Higher level in Maths.

She said: “I was really happy because I was nervously waiting in the morning. My mum was very proud but my brother was still asleep. I hope to study Maths at university. I visited St Andrews and it’s a really nice town with a nice atmosphere and lots of traditions.”

Karen Jarvis, headteacher of Linlithgow Academy, said: “They are two lovely young ladies who work extremely hard. They obviously have a lot of drive and have come out with a fantastic set of results.

“I’m absolutely delighted with all the pupils, they did an amazing job.”