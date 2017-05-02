Extra bus services en route

Bus commuters from Linlithgow to Edinburgh will have more services following an announcement on changes by operator First West Lothian.

Additional services will be available on the X38 Falkirk to Edinburgh via Linlithgow, Winchburgh and Kirkliston route from Monday, May 8, during morning and afternoon peak journeys.

The good news is part of a series of changes to local services throughout the West Lothian and Falkirk areas by First, which will includes the removal of the number 20 service which runs from Whitburn East to Bathgate, Broxburn and Edinburgh.

There are, however, a number of increased or improved frequency and new links starting next week, including ones to Edinburgh Airport, Gyle Centre and Edinburgh Park.

First say there will be six more buses and 15 additional drivers on the network, with the operator covering an additional 7000 miles on services each week.

First West Lothian managing director Paul McGowan said: “We’ve conducted a detailed review of operations and are pleased to announce exciting new links to key destinations on the network including Edinburgh Airport, Gyle Centre and Edinburgh Park.

“We will also have more buses on a number of our key services including 21/21A services between Broxburn, Uphall and Livingston Centre, the 38/38A/X38 Royal Route between Stirling and Edinburgh and the 800/801 Bathgate-Livingston direct services.”

“First West Lothian has recruited additional drivers to serve these routes, resulting in a seven per cent increase in our driver complement.

“These changes will help us to meet demand and we also hope they will encourage more people to choose First West Lothian buses for their daily commute or for shopping and leisure.”

DETAILS

Increased or Improved Frequency:

Broxburn and Uphall to Livingston Centre direct (increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes approx) – Services 21/21A

Blackburn to Bathgate and Livingston (increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes approx) – Services 21/21A

Fauldhouse, Whitburn and Armadale Cross to Bathgate (increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes approx) – Services 21/21A

Fauldhouse, Stoneyburn, Loganlea, West Calder and Polbeth to Livingston (increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes) – Services 800/801

Blackridge, Armadale (Drove Road), Lower Bathville and Falside (increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes) – Services 800/801

Bathgate to Livingston direct (increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes) – Services 800/801

More buses through Dechmont – services 21A and 29

New Links:

Various locations to Edinburgh Airport, Gyle Centre and Edinburgh Park – Service 21A

Dechmont to Livingston – Service 21A

Birniehill to Livingston – Service 28

Falkirk and Armadale to Broxburn direct – Service 29

Areas no longer served or links no longer provided:

Whitburn East to Bathgate – Current service 20

Bathgate to Edinburgh via Broxburn – Current service 20 - but more buses between Bathgate and Broxburn (Service 29) and no change to frequency on Broxburn to Edinburgh (Services 21 and 22)