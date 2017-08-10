Falkirk pupils have another bumper year for exam results

Pupils in Falkirk are once again being praised for high attainment in their exams after results showed continuing year-on-year improvement.

Overall figures in S5 attainment at Higher grade shows 34 per cent of pupils achieved at least three Highers, which is up from 30 per cent in 2016.

Pupils achieving at least five Highers stayed the same as last year at 15 per cent, while 57 per cent of pupils achieved at least one Higher – an increase of five per cent on the 2016 figure.

A small number of pupils also sat at least one Higher exam in fourth year and the success rate rose from 69 pupils in 2016 to 79 this year.

Councillor Adanna McCue, Falkirk Council spokesperson for education, said: “There is much to celebrate for the pupils and teachers across Falkirk Council schools with another strong performance in the SQA exams.

“I appreciate all of the hard work by the staff and pupils who are continuing to raise standards of attainment and achievement, well done to everyone.”

By the end of sixth year, pupils also showed significant improvement, with 45 per cent gaining at least three Highers compared to 40 per cent in 2016. Pupils gaining at least five Highers increased to 31 per cent in comparison to 29 per cent in 2016. The numbers gaining at least one Advanced Higher also increased.

Fourth year pupils also did well in the Nationals. The percentage of those achieving five or more National 5s – the most demanding National grade – remains high at 38 per cent, while 81 per cent of pupils in fourth year gained five or more National 4 grades, a two per cent increase from 2016.

Robert Naylor, director of children’s services, said: “The hard work put in by pupils, staff and parents has delivered a good set of results. Our young people should be very proud of their achievements.”

Any parents or pupils involved in this year’s diet of exams who have queries about the results should contact their school directly or the SQA Candidate Advice Line on 0345 279 1000.

Skills Development Scotland also has a helpline for pupils seeking advice on 0808 100 8000 for advice and support.