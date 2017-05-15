Falkirk Wood makes favourites list as Scotland hits “Peak Bluebell”

Woodland Trust Scotland has named 20 favourite bluebell woods as spectacular carpets of the flowers reach their peak across the country.
The Trust has launched bluebell trails at two of its own woods – Glenfinglas in the Trossachs and Urquhart Bay by Loch Ness – where a free mobile phone app will conjure up Bluebell Fairies to join families on their walk. Search Nature Detectives Family Trail in app stores.
Trust spokesman George Anderson said: “Carpets of bluebells are one of Scotland’s natural seasonal spectacles and right now we are at “peak bluebell” across much of the country. Get out there and enjoy them while you can but please stick to paths so you don’t trample the plants.”
The iconic blue-purple flowers traditionally begin blooming in the warmer south and the shimmering carpets spread further north as the season progresses. Around half of all bluebells in the world are found in the UK and our native species is protected. It is also strongly associated with ancient woodland, meaning that if you are looking at carpets of bluebells in a wood, it’s likely that wood is also ancient.
Spanish bluebells also flower at this time of year but it’s easy to tell the difference between them and our native species - the Spanish bluebell is more upright with flowers on both sides of the stem, the British bluebell leans over, weighed down by its flowers which are all on one side.
Twenty woods with spectacular bluebell displays:
Glen Finglas (Brig ‘o’ Turk) Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park
Fairy Glen, Fortrose, Highland
Urquhart Bay, Loch Ness, Highland.
Balmacaan Wood, Inverness, Highland
Glasdrum Wood, Oban, Argyll & Bute
Carron Glen, Denny, Falkirk
Dalkeith Estate, Midlothian
Binn Wood, Perth & Kinross
Loch of the Lowes, Blairgowrie, Perth & Kinross
House of Dun, Brechin, Angus
North Wood, Ballathie, Blairgowrie, Perth & Kinross
Keil’s Den, Leven, Fife
Carstramon Wood, Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries & Galloway
Aldouran Glen, Stranraer, Dumfries & Galloway
Brodick, Isle of Arran, North Ayrshire
Pepper Wood, Kirkliston, Edinburgh
Cathkin Braes Country Park, East Kilbride, Glasgow
Baron’s Haugh, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
Corsehillmuir Wood, North Ayrshire
Cumbernauld Glen, North Lanarkshire.