Family overwhelmed by community’s generosity

A family who nearly lost everything say they have been overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

South Queensferry residents rallied round Valerie Hamilton after she posted on the Ask the Ferry folk page on social media that her family’s personal belongings had been ruined.

Her nightmare situation began when she noticed mould growing in rooms of her Kirkliston council house in 2015.

Specialists were sent out by the council to treat the mouldy areas and repair damage to the roof at the house near Kirkliston Primary but the problems persisted. Furniture, clothing, personal belongings and even the children’s toys were contaminated by the mould.

Eventually the council agreed to move them to temporary accommodation in February this year which has now become a permanent place in South Queensferry, near Scotsoun, but they have had to start from scratch.

At first Valerie (45) admitted she was a bit hesitant about posting but she says the response from the people of South Queensferry has been amazing with offers of furniture, tables and books and toys for the youngsters.

Valerie (45) said: “It is amazing to live in a community where people care. They have made us feel very welcome.

“I can’t thank them all enough for their kindness and help. To them and Norman Work I am very grateful.

Mr Work, who helped the family, said: “The response has been amazing with plenty of offers from Queensferry residents who really rallied round. I was very pleased at the great community spirit from Queensferry residents.”

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “We’re very pleased Valerie and her family are happy in their new home. It’s great to hear about the fantastic community spirit in South Queensferry.”