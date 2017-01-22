Fancy working in a Palace?

It could be the ultimate summer job ... if you’re interested in history and want to help show off our biggest landmark attraction to visitors.

Historic Environment Scotland are advertising for a steward for Linlithgow Palace, in a position which carries a good pro rata salary for its 26 hours per week.

But applications close on Wednesday (“at midnight”) so if you think you’re the man or woman for the post – and don’t mind bumping into the odd ghost – you’ll need to apply right away.

You’ll find the job ad at https://applications.historicenvironment.scot/pages/job_search_view.aspx?jobId=2542&JobIndex=3&categoryList=79%2C64&location=201&workingPatternList&keywords&PageIndex=1&Number=5