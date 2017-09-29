Fellowship honour for Professor Annalu Waller

A University of Dundee computer scientist who has dedicated her career to helping people with complex communication needs connect with the world around them has been honoured for her work.

Professor Annalu Waller, Chair of Human Communication Technologies, has been made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists.

She has been based at the University since 1989 and has helped established Dundee’s reputation as one of the world’s leading centres for research into augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technologies.

Professor Waller works closely with children and adults with disabilities, involving service users in the development of innovative technologies. She was awarded an OBE in 2016.

“It is an honour and a delight for our work to be recognised by the RCSLT,” said Professor Waller. “Without the support and ongoing collaboration with SLTs over many years Dundee would not continue to be at the forefront of AAC technology innovation.”

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists bestows Honorary Fellowships on non-SLTs who have contributed outstanding services to speech and language therapy and for the benefit of those with communication disability.