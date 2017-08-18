Ferry Fair hailed a success as Niamh Jack is crowned Queen

The Ferry Fair was hailed as a great success after Echline Primary School pupil Niamh Jack (10) was crowned the new Queen.

In the 81st anniversary of the event the weather stayed dry, residents came out in their droves and the community came together to celebrate the festivities.

The Queen’s mum Clare Jack said it was a perfect day and better than they could have imagined, while Gracious Lady Joyce Faulkner paid tribute to the effort of volunteers behind the scenes.

Ferry Fair committee chairman David Steel said it was another highly successful Fair.

He said: “I’m very happy and the committee is delighted.

“We think everything went well and I would say the community thoroughly enjoyed everything that we put on for them. There were no serious problems that I’m aware of.

“The support we get from the community is fantastic and it’s really down to that support. It was a long and tiring week. Apart from getting drenched on the Saturday morning when we were getting the stage ready the weather was great.”

Asked who he would like to thank he said: “It’s very difficult to single out anyone. There are lots of individuals that volunteer their help during the week and the year.

“I’m very grateful for that, there are too many to list but they know who they are.”