Ferry Fair: Niamh Jack all set for big day

The Ferry Fair Queen elect says she cannot wait for her big day tomorrow (Saturday).

At noon on the High Street stage Niamh Jack (10), from Echline Primary, will be crowned in front of hundreds of residents in South Queensferry.

It is the 81st anniversary of the Fair and Niamh, from Stoneyflatts Crescent, said: “I’m so excited about the crowning but a bit nervous too. My mum and dad were shocked when I told them. Most of my friends will be in the Fair so I’m looking forward to enjoying it with them.”

Niamh will follow in the footsteps of her older sister Ellie (14) who was also in the Main Court as a Bower Girl in 2014.

It is a proud moment for the queen’s parents to see their daughter receiving the honour.

Niamh’s mum Clare said: “I’m very excited and was totally shocked when she told me she was going to be queen. I thought it was a wind-up!

“I’m looking forward to seeing her being crowned. I grew up in South Queensferry and was never involved in the Fair at Queensferry Primary so I can’t believe it.

“It has been a busy time with Niamh’s dad Robert working on the arch.”

The honour this year falls to Joyce Faulkner to crown Niamh. The Gracious Lady, who describes herself as an “volunteer addict” and carried the Olympic Torch in 2012 said: “I’m more nervous than excited and very pleased to be part of the parade, I have been practicising my queen mother’s wave. I’ve really enjoyed volunteering and hope I have made a difference.

“The event is a celebration of the community coming together and I’m looking forward to taking my place in Queensferry’s history.”