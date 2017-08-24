Fire breaks out in Bo’ness industrial estate

Firefighters are tackling a blaze which broke out in a Bo’ness industrial estate this morning.

Several fire engines raced to Alexander Anderson’s sawmill in Grangepans Industrial Estate after the fire was reported at 11.15am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a fire within an industrial premises at Grangepans Industrial Estate, Bo’ness.

“Six fire appliances were mobilised to the scene after the alarm was raised at 11.15am on Thursday, August 24.

“Crews are using high powered water jets to tackle the flames.”

It’s not the first time the yard has been a victim of a devastating fire.

Back in August 2012, seven fire crews spent several hours bringing a blaze under control at the woodyard.