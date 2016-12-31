Firm vows to develop Star to full potential

The new owners of an iconic hotel and pub in the heart of Linlithgow have vowed to develop it to “its full potential”.

The Star and Garter is under new ownership after being bought over last week by the Manorview Group.

They stated they want to invest a “six-figure sum” into refurbishing the bar and restaurant in Spring this year and that any changes made will be “carefully considered”.

Jim Young, a director of Manorview, remained coy on the plans for the business, he said: “Initially it will be about giving the staff training and improving the quality of beer and food. Then in the Spring we will look at refurbishing the bar and restaurant and giving it the TLC it needs.

“We want to redesign the bar and restaurant area and make it more appropriate.”

The stately, three storey, Georgian mansion currently boasts five bedrooms, bar, restaurant, function room, coffee shop and courtyard and it will remain home to the micro brewery Krafty Brew.

The building, which was devastated by a fire in 2010 and remained derelict for more than two years, was restored by local businessmen Ross Wilkie and David Kennedy and reopened its doors in 2013. Ross, David and fellow director John Ward agreed to sell the business to Manorview following their approach,

It’s the company’s ninth acquisition to their portfolio of boutique hotels.

Jim said: “We thought it was a good fit for the business in an iconic part of the town. We want to bring a level of professionalism and organisation.

“We want to realise the vision that Ross had for the place and add that sparkle.”

The Manorview Group was founded as a family business by Steve Graham in 2007.