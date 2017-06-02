Flower power at Linlithgow Primary as school marks 50th anniversary

The year 1967 saw the Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise liner take to the waves, the film the Jungle Book was released, everybody’s favourite pudding Angel Delight was launched and Celtic became the first British side to lift the European Cup.

However, it was also a historic year in Linlithgow as plans were approved for the new Academy which would open a year later, architects were working on their vision for the development of The Vennel in the High Street and a brand new primary school opened in Preston Road.

Linlithgow Primary pupils and staff, both present and past, have been marking the 50th anniversary of the opening of the school with a number of special events.

Acting headteacher Lisa Davies said: “I felt it was important to celebrate as it is a big anniversary. The children have been learning about 1967 – not a really a year they knew much about before but ask them now and they will tell you about the music, the fashion, games and what people had in their homes and for them that has been a big thing.”

Linlithgow Primary first opened its doors on January 9, 1967 although the formal official opening by headmaster William Alexander did not take place until April 14.

With that date falling during the Easter break this year, the school has been holding a number of commemorative events during the summer term.

Former pupils came to share their experiences with the current crop of youngsters, parents have been encouraged to share their memories of the school when an open day was held, and a little colour was added to the occasion last week as children embraced the 60s culture with a dress-up day and 60s disco organised by P7.

The headteacher added: “The pupils really enjoyed being the 60s kids so many of them dressed up, there was lots of hippy flower power, two Elvis’ and Evel Knievel – the photos for that are great.

“We are planning to have that as our theme for the gala day so they will get another chance to put on their 60s gear.

“It was really fun and everyone embraced the spirit of it. It was a really exciting week for the kids and I think it really brought it to life for them.”

In the school foyer there is a display of old photographs and artefacts from 1967 onwards.

A Memory Book has also been included for visitors to leave a mention of their time at the school.

Over 100 former and current staff joined together, including Janice Laurie – the daughter of the head teacher who opened the school – for a Golden Afternoon Tea on May 26. It was an nostalgia-filled afternoon where children performed a song from the original opening ceremony and staff reminisced and exchanged stories.

On Friday, June 23 the school is planning to hold a family picnic at the school on the pitch in the afternoon to allow the celebrations to continue.