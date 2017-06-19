West Lothian is joining organisations across the country in flying the flag for Armed Forces Day.

The flag was raised at West Lothian Civic Centre at 10am today.

It will remain in place for a week in honour of our country’s armed forces.

Provost Tom Kerr said: “Armed Forces Day provides a focus for everyone to mark the

contribution of the brave men and women past and present who represent the Armed Forces.

“By flying the flag, we show our support for the men and women and their families who make up the Armed Forces community.

“Thanks to all the representatives from the Armed Forces, council staff and members of the public who came along to show their support for our Armed Forces.”

The Legion Scotland Livingston Branch has also organised a special West Lothian Armed Forces Day (WLAFD) event on Friday, June 23.

A parade will leave St Margaret’s Academy at 5.50pm, and the service taking place at 6pm at the Civic Centre war memorial, which will include the dedication of a Poppy Bench.

Residents are invited to come along and show their support, and find out more about what Legion Scotland’s Livingston branch do and what you can do to help the armed forces community in West Lothian.

For more information on WLAFD, please search for Legion Scotland – Livingston on Facebook or email rblslivingstonbranch@gmail.com.