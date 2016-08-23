Foreshore cash boost can offset loss of open space

The foreshore at Bo’ness will gain a £16,000 boost if planners give the go ahead for a local auction business to extend its car park.

John Pye Auctioneer Ltd has lodged an application to change the use of open space at the former DJ Manning Auctioneers, in Bridgeness Road, to extend the car compound and erect a 2.1 metre boundary fence.

At a meeting on Wednesday Falkirk Council planning committee heard there were objections lodged against the plan from three people on the grounds of loss of amenity and open space, but the proposal is considered to comply with the Local Plan.

In the report officers stated the loss of open space was acceptable and the applicants have been asked to pay £15,708 to fund future development at Bo’ness Foreshore East, which is located to the north of the site, to make up for the loss of the open space.

There was also mention of accidents on Bridgeness Road at the junction of the site and concerns over road safety if the development went ahead – however, the council’s roads development unit stated there were no road safety issues as a result of the proposals.

The application is actually a renewal of a previous proposal, which was granted consent back in October 2011.

Members were asked to grant planning permission subject to the applicants finalising an agreement to pay the money to mitigate the loss of open space.

However, it was agreed to visit the location later this month to see the site before reaching a decision.