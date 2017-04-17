Former pupils finish in Miss West Lothian top 10

Three former Linlithgow Academy pupils had cause to celebrate after finishing in the top 10 of Miss West Lothian contest.

Chantelle O’Hanlon (4th), Meg Wright (6th) and Erin Hickey (7th) impressed judges at the final at Grand Central in Livingston on April 5.

Chantelle (17) and Erin (21) are from Winchburgh and Meg (23) is from Linlithgow. The event, which raised £1774 for the charity SANDS Lothians, was won by Jade MacKinnon from Blackridge.

The girls’ chosen charity for next year is Bliss, which helps people who have premature or sick babies.