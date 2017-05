Linlithgow volunteers helped raise £406 for West Lothian Foodbank.

Annette Murdoch (55), a helper at the distribution centre made a double-bed sized quilt which was won in a raffle by Kay Leith.

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop helped conduct the draw. She said: “West Lothian foodbank is self-funded and this funding will be a big help to the money they have to raise.”