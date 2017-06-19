Funding for more affordable homes

More than £38 million is being allocated to West Lothian Council in a major Scottish Government commitment to stimulate investment in affordable housing.

Making the announcement, Angela Constance, Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Social Security and Equalities, said it would support the government’s ambitious commitment to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.

For the first time, details have been confirmed of each local authority’s full funding allocation for affordable housing over the next three years.

The move is designed to help local authorities and house-builders plan their investment. In 2018-19, £11.397 million will be allocated to West Lothian Council – rising to £12.894 million in 2019-20 and £13.757 million in 2020-21.

Ms Constance said: “We are ensuring that West Lothian has homes that are high-quality, efficient and affordable.

“Today, we are announcing to local authorities how much money they’ll have to invest in affordable housing until the end of this Parliament.

“This is also an important signal to the house-building sector in Scotland and demonstrates our commitment to the industry and the estimated 14,000 jobs our affordable housing supply programme supports each year.”