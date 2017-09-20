Fundraising in Kath’s name

A father-of-two smashed his fundraising target after completing a half marathon in memory of his late mum.

Drew Meakin (45) said it was an amazing experience to race in the Great North Run in Newcastle Upon Tyne last Sunday.

It was an emotional day for business analyst Drew who lost his mum Kath to ovarian cancer seven years ago – just before his son was born.

After a hard two hours and 25 minutes pounding the streets, he was met on the finish line by wife Steph and two children Finlay (6) and Phoebe (4) who were cheering from the sidelines throughout.

Drew, from Springfield, Linlithgow said: “It was an amazing experience. The support from the people was just incredible, they were shouting words of encouragement, the banter was flying and there were live bands all along the way to keep us going.

“It was quite emotional as just before the race started they put out an announcement saying they were to play Abide by Me in memory of loved ones so I was a bit teary.

“Finishing at the end was great. My wife and children were there. When I crossed the line I just had a little moment and looked up to the sky. I got my medal it was just amazing I will treasure that moment forever.”

Drew’s hard work and endeavour has raised over £650 and means that takes his total to over a £1000 for Ovarian Cancer Action, which is the threshold to have Kath’s name on the tribute wall and a “legacy for his children”.

But he says it was not just about raising funds.

He said: “I think it is brilliant not only to smash the target so that my mum’s name can go on the memory wall, but it is also about raising awareness.

“If it inspires one woman to check and get an early appointment from their GP then you could be potentially saving a life. It can be everyday symptoms such as having a bloated stomach, stomach pain or loss of appetite.

“Most cases are diagnosed in the hospital but it was diagnosed too late for my mum.”

Drew intends to run in the Linlithgow 10k Road Race on October 8 and has set his sights on further fundraising activities in the future including the Edinburgh and Glasgow half marathons.

To donate to his page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/drew-meakin. People can also donate by text. Type the code OVCA71 followed by their donation to 70070.