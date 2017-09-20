Funds to tackle scam calls

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has welcomed the Scottish Government’s move to launch new measures to help people tackle nuisance phone calls.

This includes £50,000 fund for those most at risk in West Lothian from nuisance or scam callers to install call-blocking technology.

The fund forms a key part of the Government’s nuisance calls action plan.

The Linlithgow MSP said: “This new £50,000 fund is welcome news for people across West Lothian who regularly have to deal with nuisance calls.

“I am aware of a number of cases through my role as an MSP where telephone scams have left often elderly and vulnerable people out of pocket and so we must ensure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected.

“This fund is part of our wider strategy to support people across West Lothian who might be affected by these calls – with the Scottish Government’s Nuisance Calls Action Plan which will raise awareness and empower people to be vigilant and protect themselves.”