Further success for Operation Zenith

Almost 140 people faced police action in Forth Valley as a result of further Operation Zenith activity.

Last weekend road police officers carried out stops on the A84, A85 and A82 corridor as part of the ongoing campaign to promote safe and responsible road use.

As a result 42 motorists were given endorsable fixed penalty notices for speeding, while a further 52 drivers were warned about their speed.

Another individual was also given an endorsable fixed penalty notice for careless driving.

Six vehicles were found to be on the road without a valid MOT certificate and one vehicle was stopped for displaying an illegal registration plate. The owners were all issued with non-endorsable fixed penalty notices.

Officers also issued 16 Vehicle Defect Forms and eight warnings after a number of vehicles were found with a range of issues requiring repair.

Six further motorists will also be reported for having no excise licenses.

Inspector Roddy MacMillan from the Trunk Roads Policing Unit said: “Operation Zenith continues to target the main arterial routes within Forth Valley and whenever motoring or vehicle offences are observed we are taking the appropriate action.

“Casualty reduction on our roads remains a priority for Police Scotland. By tackling issues such as speeding and careless driving, and by carrying out roadside vehicle safety checks in order to make sure all vehicles on our roads are fit for use, we aim to achieve this goal.

“Operation Zenith activity, which primary focus is keeping people safe, will continue to regularly take place across our road network and I would urge all motorists and motorcyclists to ensure they take all the necessary care to preserve not only their own safety, but the safety of other road users.”