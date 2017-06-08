General Election: Count underway in Livingston

Labour have massive majorities from 2015 to overcome if they are to take any of the Linlithgow & East Falkirk or Livingston seats in West Lothian tonight.

In the Linlithgow & East Falkirk constituency two years ago, veteran Labour MP Michael Connarty was ousted by a majority of 12,934 votes to the SNP’s Martyn Day, a former West Lothian councillor.

The SNP's Martyn Day and Hannah Bardell after their 2015 General Election wins

This time the Labour/SNP battle is between Mr Day and Joan Coombes, while Charles Kennedy, recently elected as a West Lothian councillor in the local elections, is running for the Conservatives and Sally Pattle for the Liberal Democrats.

Total votes cast for the constituency in 2015 was 61,687 with 90 spoiled votes – from an eligible electorate of 86,955.

In Livingston, the SNP’s Hannah Bardell had 32,736 votes to Labour’s Graeme Morrice’s 15,893 – a majority of 16,843.

Miss Bardell is up for re-election again against Labour’s Rhea Wolfson, Charles Dundas of the Lib Dems and Damian Timson of the Conservatives.

Total votes cast for the Livingston constituency two years was 57,631 with 84 rejected ballots from an eligible electorate of 82,373.