Gin lovers raise a glass to their new venture

A Linlithgow couple want the community to be involved in an exciting new venture they have planned.

Ross (54) and Alyson Jamieson (51) will bring spirit making back to the town by producing their own hand crafted gin called LinGin, which will be inspired by residents.

Volunteers, who will be notified of their acceptance in the next couple of weeks, will join the formulation team and become gin tasters to perfect the recipe.

The site will be based in Linlithgow Bridge and once the gin is ready will be available to drink locally.

Despite the business being a number of weeks away from launching, the Linlithgow Distillery Facebook Page has been inundated with volunteer tasters.

Ross, who worked in IT, explains how the venture came about, he said: “We did some blue sky thinking while we were under the influence of gin.

“We wanted to do something completely different and fun and get the family involved.

“The last year has been spent researching the gin market and developing the recipe. Alyson is our cook.”

Alyson, in IT for 20 years, said: “It’s a little town gin and we would like the community to have a major stake in the business.

“We weren’t ready to make the announcement but knew that the news would leak out at some stage. We are not at the stage of launching our product yet but we hope the still will arrive in five or six weeks’ time and we will be able to start bottling by mid November.”

The couple live in Kettilstoun and Ross added: “The goal next year is to do some small taster sessions if it goes well we will buy more stills.”

The news has proven popular with gin drinkers, Ross said: “Within two hours of our announcement we had 300 tasters. We’re looking to whittle this down to 100 to 120 they will hopefully help us in developing the product.”