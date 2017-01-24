‘Handsome’ Baron the Kelpie dies

The Clydesdale horse that one of the world famous Kelpies was modelled on has passed away.

Baron was the model for the ‘head up’ Kelpie immortalised in Helix Park by artist Andy Scott’s steel sculptures.

The 19-year-old, whose home was in Pollok Country Park in Glasgow for many years, died following a short illness. He had suffered from arthritis.

Baron had lived in the Glasgow park with a team of heavy horses since he was two after being rehomed there by Glasgow City Council from a horse charity.

He was retired and died in the care of the charity the council got him from – World Horse Welfare.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said: “We’re sad to confirm that Baron, the council’s much loved Clydesdale horse has passed away.

“Baron was a handsome and good natured animal who brought joy to generations of Glasgow children. He was a true celebrity, appearing at local gala days and events as well as helping to provide traditional dray rides with his companion Duke at Pollok Country Park where he was stabled.

“He was known around the world because, along with Duke, he was a model for Andy Scott’s Kelpies in Falkirk and muse for the Heavy Horse by the M8.

“Baron was originally a rescue horse who was rehomed by the council from World Horse Welfare. He went on to win multiple awards including the Royal Highland Show’s Overall Ridden Champ and, despite being retired, he was still adored by the public and staff.”

“He will be much missed by many.”

Baron stood at 18.1 hands and was guest of honour at the wedding of the Glasgow park’s Head Carter Lorraine Clark in 2010.

Lorraine said: “Baron was so trusting and great with members of the public. He was such a pleasure to work with – always kind and willing - a real gentle giant.

“He served Glasgow well and we couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Baron retired in 2014. Duke is 18 and retired last November.