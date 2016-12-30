Have your say on schools

There is one week left for people across Scotland to have their say on how schools should be run, with the Scottish Government’s governance review consultation due to close on January 6, 2017.

For the past three months, Ministers have been seeking views on proposed reforms which will empower teachers to take the decisions necessary to improve children’s attainment. There have been 13 events organised across the country, and about 700 people have taken part.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I have been very impressed by the quality of the positive debate that has been taking place across the country about how Scotland’s schools should be run.

“Our governance review is about getting education right for every child and that is what we are determined to deliver.

“At the heart of the review is the presumption that decisions about children’s learning and school life should be taken at school level. This is built on strong international evidence that empowered schools and engaged parents leads to better education.

“Scotland pioneered publicly-funded comprehensive school education for all. The Scottish Government remains absolutely committed to this and I have already made clear that this review will not end up with the Scottish Government running schools, the divisive academy model or a return to selection or grammar schools.

“There is still time to have a say on our proposed reforms, and I want to hear from as many people as possible before our consultation closes on January 6.”