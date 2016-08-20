Cafe serves lunch to MSP

A community cafe which supports people recovering from addictions had a special guest for lunch last week.

Fiona Hyslop, MSP for Linlithgow and Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs enjoyed a bite to eat at Linlithgow’s 1st Step Café at Longcroft Hall.

Run by volunteers, most of whom are in recovery, the cafe is committed to making a positive contribution to the community by helping people achieve healthier, more productive lives.

Ms Hyslop said: “I was very impressed to see all the different developments taking place since the cafe opened over a year ago and how individuals were helping each other. We need to talk more about addiction and addictive behaviour and find ways we can draw on the strengths and talents of our community to achieve sustained positive change in people’s lives.”

Anyone struggling with an addiction can attend a support group at 10.30am every Tuesday or enjoy lunch at noon.

For more information, visit 1st Step Cafe on Facebook.