Dental nurses step out for mental health

Dental nurses will be getting their teeth into a marathon challenge later this year when they take on the mighty Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

Jennifer Allison (34) and Rhona Anderson (51) both work at Ferryburn Dental in South Queensferry and will be pounding the pavements of the nation’s capital on Sunday, September 17 to raise funds for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Jennifer (34) said: “I walked the Great Wall of China last year to raise money for Alzheimer’s, so this year I thought I would like to do something a bit closer to home.

“Both Rhona and myself have family members who are bipolar so SAMH is a charity that is close to our hearts.”

The nurses are signed up for the Mighty Stride route covering 26 miles.

“We hope to raise at least £500,” said Jennifer.

The colleagues have also planned a number of other fundraising events which will be held at the Ferryburn Dental practice, in Rosebury Avenue, later in the year.

Jennifer said: “We have a cake bake taking place on August 11 and have also planned a raffle and a car boot sale.”