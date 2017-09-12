Donation to dementia memory cafe

A donation of £150 was made to the Memory Cafe in South Queensferry by Barratt Homes which was sharing its success with the charity.

The cafe provides a meeting place in the heart of the community that gives people with dementia and their carers a chance to meet others in a similar situation.

The cafe runs monthly on the third Thursday of every month from 1.30pm-3.30pm. The next cafe will be held on September 21. The housebuilder was awarded a maximum five-star rating in the Home Builders Federation customer satisfaction survey.