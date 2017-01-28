Go wild at The MoonWalk Scotland jungle theme

Walk the Walk is encouraging people to make one final New Year’s resolution which will make a real difference to others.

The breast cancer charity, famous for its trademark decorated bras, is urging women, men and young people to unleash their inner Tarzan by signing up for The MoonWalk Scotland 2017.

Back with a bang for the 12th year, Scotland’s much-loved night-time challenge is taking place on Saturday, June 10. With a Jungle Safari theme, the event will see walkers snaking past some of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and St Giles Cathedral.

From leopards, to lynx, lemurs and lions, Walk the Walk is hoping people will let their imaginations run wild as they decorate their Jungle Safari inspired bras to wear at the event.

Open to people aged 10 and over, Walkers can take on one of four challenges: The New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles), Full Moon (26.2 miles) or Over The Moon (52.4 miles).

Eighty-thousand people have taken part in The MoonWalk Scotland over the years, helping to raise more than £19.6 million. Most of the money raised from the event stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer now. Around 4,600 women and men in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Nina Barough CBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Walk the Walk said: “The MoonWalk Scotland is a magical night when determination and inspiration, touched with the extraordinary, unite to raise much needed awareness about the importance of breast care and to raise money for those with cancer in Scotland.

“It is one of the most emotional moments of the year for me, when I see thousands of women, men and children coming together from far and wide to get fit and have fun whilst doing good for others. This year our theme is a Jungle Safari so it promises to be one of our most wild and colourful nights of the year. If you can walk, and you care about making a difference, join one of our challenges from 6 miles to 52 miles - you choose. No excuses, just sign up now!”

Go wild and join the thousands of Jungle VIPs pounding the pavements in Edinburgh as you Raise money, Raise awareness, Get fit and Have FUN! Sign up at walkthewalk.org