Kelpies turning purple at a stroke

Falkirk landmark the Kelpies will light up in purple to mark the end of a high profile national campaign.

The famous equine statues will shine purple on Wednesday evening for the finale of the ‘Make May Purple’ awareness month, which encourages communities to get involved in something purple to raise awareness of stroke.

The Scottish director of the Stroke Association Andrea Cail said: “Stroke happens in an instant and changes people’s lives forever. It is Scotland’s third biggest killer and leading cause of disability.

“The Stroke Association wants to prevent strokes and help those who have had strokes get the support they need. Those who support Make May Purple by doing something purple to raise awareness of stroke are making a difference.

“We are delighted the Scottish Canals is showing their support by lighting The Kelpies in purple on May 31. There will be iconic buildings lighting up in purple across Scotland throughout the month including SSE Hydro, Glasgow Cathedral, Marischal College in Aberdeen and Dundee House.

“We want people who see these stunning sights to be motivated to do something purple to help us raise awareness and conquer stroke.”

Richard Millar, director of infrastructure at Scottish Canals, said: “Scottish Canals, along with our partners Falkirk Council and Falkirk Community Trust is proud to light up purple for the final night of the Make May Purple campaign.

“The Kelpies are one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks. By turning them purple we hope to show support for the fantastic work of the Stroke Association and all those taking part in the campaign.”

FACTFILE

A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, caused by a clot or bleeding in the brain.

In Scotland around 15,000 people have a stroke every year and around 124,000 people live with the effects of stroke.

The Stroke Association is a charity which believes in life after stroke and is leading a community of people to change the world for people affected by stroke.

The charity works directly with stroke survivors and their families and carers, with health and social care professionals and with scientists and researchers.

It campaigns to improve stroke care and support people to make the best recovery they can and funds research to develop new treatments and ways of preventing stroke.

The Stroke Helpline (0303 303 3100) provides information and support on stroke.

More information can be found at www.stroke.org.uk.