Nominations open for health awards

NHS Forth Valley is looking for award nominations for their staff who have provided exceptional care.

The 2017 NHS Forth Valley Staff Awards are open for nominations in six categories for: Top Team Award; Inspiration Award; Outstanding Care Award; Volunteer Award; Innovation Award; and Unsung Hero Award.

NHS Forth Valley interim chief executive, Fiona Ramsey, said: “This is a great opportunity for patients and members of the public to say thank you and show their appreciation to the many wonderful staff and volunteers who go the extra mile every day to deliver excellent care and treatment.

“Our staff have told us that being recognised for their work is very important to them so if you know of someone who deserves an accolade, please let us know.”

Nominations can be made online at www.nhsforthvalley.com/staffawards with forms available at hospitals. Deadline is July 3.

The awards aim to highlight the hard work, care and commitment of local NHS staff, Serco staff and volunteers and received over 400 nominations last year.

People can nominate an individual, team, service or department. It could be a nurse, doctor, AHP, administrator, porter or one of the many volunteers who support the work of NHS Forth Valley. They could work in a local hospital, health centre or in one of the many community teams across Forth Valley.

Last year’s winners of the Top Team Award were Ward A31 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, who people described as “always cheery, very efficient and showing great kindness.”

There was also recognition for NHS Forth Valley Consultant Paediatrician Dr Una MacFadyen for “maintaining an unequalled level of dedication and enthusiasm towards the care of sick children” and Housekeeper Nadine Sinclair, for her “bright and cheery attitude, a ray of sunshine.”

NHS Forth Valley’s head of organisational development, Morag McLaren, said: “The response from staff, patients and the general public last year was absolutely fantastic. Some of our staff were close to tears over the kind words which people had to say about them and really appreciated that their hard work had been recognised.”