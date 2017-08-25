Heartbroken partner pays tribute to her ‘soulmate’ after his death in motorbike crash

The partner of a passionate biker, who died after crashing his motorbike on the A82, has led the tributes to her “soulmate”.

Tragically, Adam Johnston (56) never got to meet his new granddaughter before his death.

Adam, from Kinneil Drive in Bo’ness, was south of Glencoe on an outing with Zed Headz bike group when he crashed his Kawasaki Z1000 shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

He was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William but died of his injuries later that night with the family at his bedside.

He leaves behind his three children, Dylan (22), Ryan (21) and Alix (19), his partner of six years Susan Lade (45), and ex-wife Claire Timms.

Susan, originally from Linlithgow but now living in Larbert, said: “He was a loud character and a really genuine, nice guy who was well loved.

“He had been in Bo’ness all his life and was popular at The Learig pub.

“We had our ups and downs but we always gravitated back to each other.

“He was my soulmate and we had a very similar outlook on life.

“He loved his kids and he will be well missed. He has left such a big void. It’s such a shock we can’t believe it.”

Susan said Adam had stayed over at hers the night before the accident and had been looking forward to going out on the bike that day.

She said: “The last thing I said to him before he left was ‘you be careful on that bike’ and he said ‘I’m always careful’. He said ‘catch you later’, he never said goodbye because it sounded so final.

“I got a text from him at 11.30am saying he was at Tyndrum and that was the last time I heard from him before seeing him in hospital.

“He died doing something that he loved. I know he would have wanted to go that way.

“If it had been raining he wouldn’t have gone. He knew bikes were dangerous and didn’t like going in the rain. I wish it had rained that morning.”

Adam, a joiner to trade, worked with Falkirk Council since he was 15 years old.

He had just become a grandad for a second time to Olivia – Ryan and his partner Megan’s baby – but sadly never got to meet her.