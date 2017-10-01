Historic sites to open through October

Two of the area’s best-known heritage attractions - one historic, the other prehistoric - are to open a whole month longer than usual.

Torphichen Preceptory (pictured), founded by King David I in the early 12th century, was famously the Scottish base of operations for the military order of the Knights Hospitaller.

Cairnpapple Hill, meanwhile, is possibly the oldest religious site in the Lothians - with a henge that was in use some 4,000 years ago.

As part of the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, sites that are usually open only during summer - from Broch of Gurness in Orkney to Hermitage Castle in the Borders - will be welcoming visitors until October 31.

The extra days scheme follows record-breaking visitor numbers to historic sites, led by those used as sets in the fantasy history series Outlander - such as Blackness Castle.

The extended season will also form part of the celebration of Scotland’s first-ever Heritage Awareness Day, which takes place on Friday.