Holiday pay row rumbles on at council

Workers’ dispute over holiday pay continues to rumble on at West Lothian Council.

The union Unison claims the local authority is looking at an alternative method of calculating holiday pay, which could leave staff out of pocket.

Out of the 32 local authorities in Scotland, West Lothian is currently one of only two councils yet to adopt holiday pay guidance issued by CoSLA in 2015.

The union says the proposed 8.3 per cent rate would be a “significant” amount for staff who regularly work overtime and have shift allowance.

Andy Anderson, Unison branch secretary, said: “The council has been and continues to be resistant to implementing the advice laid out by its own umbrella organisation. Our members are losing out on money that could be spent on their families.

“West Lothian is one of the largest local authorities in Scotland. Yet, they refuse to adopt the holiday pay rate already in place with 30 other Scottish local authorities.”

Leader of West Lothian Council, Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick, said: “We are currently looking at how we will implement the holiday pay guidance issued by CoSLA. No alternative methods are being considered.

“A legal ruling in July 2017 confirmed that voluntary overtime should be included in any settlement. We are now considering how to make this payment.

“The next meeting of the Council Executive will be asked to approve how we move forward with implementing this for affected staff.”