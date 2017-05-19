Hunt for family of “fearless” soldier Harcus Strachan

The hunt is under way for the family of a “fearless” soldier who was honoured with the Victoria Cross 100 years ago.

Falkirk Council wants to track down the family of Lieutenant Henry Mareus “Harcus” Strachan to mark the Bo’ness soldier’s bravery.

The council plans to lay a memorial stone in the town to commemorate the centenary of his heroism and wants to discuss it with the family.

Harcus received the highest award after leading men through enemy machine guns and killing seven German gunners with his sword at the Battle of Cambrai at Masnieres, France, on November 20, 1917.

The veteran was born in Bo’ness on November 7, 1887, lived at Hollywood House, Grahamsdyke Road and attended the Royal High School, Edinburgh and the University of Edinburgh.

He emigrated to Canada in 1908 and joined the Fort Garry Horse, Canadian Cavalry Brigade, in 1915.

He went on to serve in the Second World War and commanded the 1st Battalion Edmonton Fusiliers.

Harcus, whose sister Grace was the first Bo’ness Fair Queen in 1897, died in Vancouver in 1982, aged 97 years and 125 days.

Harcus was publicly honoured in November 2011 with a photograph which hangs in Bo’ness Town Hall.

Jane Murie, of Falkirk Council, said: “We are hoping that his family connections are still nearby.”

l Call Jane on 01324 506065 or email jane.murie@falkirk.gov.uk.