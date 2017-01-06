IN PICTURES: Brrr...illiant Loony Dook 2017

Over a thousand people took part in the 31st Loony Dook all in aid of charity.

Brave souls plunged themselves into the freezing Forth in South Queensferry on New Year’s Day as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The event has grown in popularity over the years, starting out as a joke between friends for a hangover cure back in 1986.

This year it is reported that between 3,000-4,000 spectators from all over the world joined in the festivities and cheered and supported the Dookers.

Local lifeboat volunteers for the RLNI raised over a £1000 from bucket collections on the day.