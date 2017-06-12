IN PICTURES: Marches Perambulation

All ages took part in this year’s Perambulation of Linlithgow Marches on Wednesday evening.

From tots in prams to their grandparents, they all made their way round the four mile route which left from the West Port.

Pictures: Michael Gillen

Making their way round Linlithgow’s 1832 Parliamentary boundary, they walked along the south shore of the Loch, past the Palace and Peel, up on to the Union Canal towpath before along Manse Road, before greeting the Gala Day Queen in Rosemount Park. The last stretch saw them on Preston Road before returning to the West Port Hotel.

Everyone who completed the perambulation, launched in 2014, received a certificate.