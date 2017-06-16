IN PICTURES: Torphichen Gala Day

The community of Torphichen turned out in numbers for the annual Gala Day.

The culmination of the village Civic Week, the crowning of Queen Emma Dunsmore by Brenda Nimmo took place in a packed community centre.

Merryn receives her 'Citizen of the Year' award 2017

Following the judging of the decorated houses and the fancy dress competition it was time for everyone to gather for the traditional Gala Day procession. Thankfully the rain which had been threatening held off to allow everyone to walk through the streets without getting a soaking.

Following the crowning, Merryn Binnie was presented with the Citizen of the Year trophy. The seven-year-old returned from the recent Dwarf Sport Association national games in Birmingham with seven medals, including four golds.

On Sunday the children again formed a procession when the Kirkin’ of the Queen took place.