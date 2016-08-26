Injury-hit Linlithgow aim to star at Newtongrange

Linlithgow Rose head for Newtongrange on Saturday looking for their fourth straight East Superleague victory.

Davie McGlynn’s side have been up against it since the start of the season as they battle an injury crisis and attempt to keep in touch with their title rivals while they await the return of key players.

Since losing their oppening two games Rose have now won three on the spin - but with Kelty on five wins out of five and Bonnyrigg Rose and Bo’ness United on winning runs McGlynn knows it’s vital not to lose any more ground.

He said: “That’s three in a row and hopefully we can keep it going at Newtongrange.

“There’s been a big transformation there during the summer. It takes time to gel so hopefully we can take advantage of that.

“It’s been a really difficult time for us because of the injury situation. We’ve been without Joe Hamill, Reece Donaldson, Colin Leiper, Jamie McKenzie, Jackie Myles and Conor Kelly.

“These are all key, top quality Superleague players we are talking about. Conor Kelly was probably the top striker in the league last season.

“We’ve just been really unlucky and it’s not helped with having midweek games because you can’t train properly and players don’t have time to recover the way they should.

“You also have to guard against rushing players back before they are ready.

“We have a younger team this year and it’s been a test for them but they have shown great character.

“Hopefully once we get our injured players back we can start to really show what we are capable of.”