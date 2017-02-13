‘It could have been a child’

A concerned resident whose cat was killed has warned that it was lucky it wasn’t a child.

The Blackness Road, A803, has a sign warning drivers they are heading into a 30mph zone in Springfield but Rachel Clarke (30), who lives near the road, says the current traffic calming measures in place are “ineffective” as motorists tend to travel at “atrocious speeds”.

Police Scotland say regular speeding checks are conducted on the road with 20 motorists issued speeding tickets this past year while many more were warned about their speed.

In the same period there have been no major incidents with two reports of dangerous driving and one report for a careless driving offence.

Rachel’s cat Dollie was mown down on January 31 and she believes it is only a matter of time before a serious accident happens.

She said: “I wouldn’t be surprised to hear of a major crash on that road, or person being knocked down as there are many pedestrians about crossing over to Linlithgow Loch.

“I am sure I am not the only one with such concerns.

“My two-year-old ginger tabby cat was hit by a car and killed on that road – it was not reported.

“I only found out because someone spotted her body and got in touch with me.

“I believe she was hit on Blackness Road by a car driving too fast and not driving with due care and attention to their surroundings.

“What if it had been a person crossing the road or someone’s child?

“I fear that it will take an adult or child being knocked down before anything changes.”

A council statement said: “The council receives many requests for traffic calming in areas throughout West Lothian but has very limited funding which must be prioritised.

“Blackness Road has not been identified as a site for concern through the Accident Investigation and Prevention programme and on this basis currently there would be no justification for traffic calming at this location at present.”

Sergeant Ian Wells said: “Roads policing officers and local community based officers will be continuing to carry out speed checks on various roads in the Linlithgow area including to 30mph limited area on the A803, Blackness Road.”

He added that after concerns were raised about speeding on Mains Road they have issued 20 fixed penalty tickets in the past month.