It didn’t rain on Caitlin’s parade

Broxburn’s big day yesterday couldn’t have been better - with a big turnout to see the grand parade through town in perfect weather.

Many other events across central Scotland have suffered everything from murky skies to pelting, unremitting rain this “summer” - but the fates were smiling kindly on Broxburn.

Decorated shops and houses set the tone for an afternoon that managed to put a triumphant finish to an otherwise fairly dismal holiday season.

After the parade hundreds enjoyed entertainment ranging from inflatables (“to suit all ages”), wrestlers, birds of prey, live bands and more.

And of course star of the show was newly-crowned Queen of Broxburn Caitlin Wilson.